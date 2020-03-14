Stephen King, Others Concerned About White Male CEOs at Wuhan Virus Presser

Author Stephen King and other concerned onlookers called attention Friday to the number of white men gathered with President Donald Trump addressing the Wuhan coronavirus.

Trump, government officials, and CEOs of major companies such as Target, Walgreens, and Walmart spoke in the Rose Garden as Trump declared a national emergency and laid out public-private partnerships to address the growing pandemic. But some were more worried about the racial and gender diversity of the participants.

Note that Trump’s coronavirus team is all male, all old, and all white. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 13, 2020

Quite the parade of white men in ties, eh? the lady with the shawl looks so great compared to the rest of those bozos. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 13, 2020

“This day should be an inspiration for every American,” Mike Pence says. And, after a parade of white male chief executives from pharmaceutical and retail companies spoke: “We are bringing an all of America approach.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 13, 2020

In King’s case, he erroneously said Trump’s “coronavirus team” was “all male, all old, and all white.” He didn’t notice Dr. Deborah Birx, who took the microphone after Trump and is serving as the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --