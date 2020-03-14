Stephen King, Others Concerned About White Male CEOs at Wuhan Virus Presser

Author Stephen King and other concerned onlookers called attention Friday to the number of white men gathered with President Donald Trump addressing the Wuhan coronavirus.

Trump, government officials, and CEOs of major companies such as Target, Walgreens, and Walmart spoke in the Rose Garden as Trump declared a national emergency and laid out public-private partnerships to address the growing pandemic. But some were more worried about the racial and gender diversity of the participants.

In King’s case, he erroneously said Trump’s “coronavirus team” was “all male, all old, and all white.” He didn’t notice Dr. Deborah Birx, who took the microphone after Trump and is serving as the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator. – READ MORE

