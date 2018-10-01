Stephen King on Kavanaugh hearing: ‘Ask yourself who has more motivation for lying’

Author Stephen King weighed in this week on testimony on Capitol Hill from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the college professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“Her testimony is terrifying and heartrending. She says they laughed while It was happening,” King said in a tweet on Thursday after Ford spoke about being sexually assaulted at a party when she was 15 years old.

She says they laughed while It was happening. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2018

Ask yourself who has more motivation for lying: the professor who's had her whole life turned upside down, or the judge who stands to land a lifetime job at a quarter-mill a year, plus bennies the ordinary Joe can only dream about? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2018

Ford testified that during the alleged incident she thought Kavanaugh might accidentally kill her when she says he put his hand over her mouth and pinned down her to a bed while groping her in the summer of 1982.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

"We're going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again," Graham said.

"The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I'm going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford's trust?" he continued. "Who in Feinstein's office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?"