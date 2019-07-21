Stephen King: Can’t Wait to Fire This ‘Vile, Racist Bag of Guts’ in 2020

Author Stephen King took to Twitter Friday to express his disdain for President Trump, telling his five million Twitter followers that he hopes to fire the “vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters” in 2020.

“I think we all agree that Donald Trump is a vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters. How happy I would be to tell him ‘YOU’RE FIRED’ next November,” King tweeted.

I think we all agree that Donald Trump is a vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters. How happy I would be to tell him "YOU'RE FIRED" next November. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 20, 2019

The Pet Sematary author has a history of lashing out against Trump and Republicans. Last May, he called the entire White House staff “bad tempered, arrogant, insensitive, and largely incompetent.”

“What does that say about the boss?” he asked. – READ MORE