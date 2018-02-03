Stephen King Apologizes For Mocking Train Crash Victims

Author Stephen King has issued a public apology for saying that the crash of the Amtrak train carrying GOP Congressmen in Virginia which left one man dead was “karma.”

A rather thoughtless tweet from me concerning the train-truck crash, for which I apologize (if one is necessary). It should be pointed out, too, that those Republican politicians, who can be heartless when they vote, immediately got out to help. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2018

“A rather thoughtless tweet from me concerning the train-truck crash, for which I apologize (if one is necessary),” he said. “It should be pointed out, too, that those Republican politicians, who can be heartless when they vote, immediately got out to help.”- READ MORE

Leftist reactions to the fatal train crash in Virginia carrying GOP congressmen are nothing short of disgusting. Not only are nameless internet trolls celebrating the crash, but also prominent celebrities.

On Wednesday, an Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress and staff, collided with a garbage truck, resulting in one fatality and dozens of injuries.

A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck. My friend Russ calls that karma. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2018

Author Stephen King believes Christopher Foley’s death, a man who had nothing to do with the GOP congressmen on board, was an act of karma. – READ MORE

Author and self-proclaimed CNN “talking head” Jonathan Tasini took to Twitter on Wednesday to declare that “God is working hard today to clean up the stink” because a “train full of Goopers” slammed into a dump truck moments after the news broke that GOP lawmakers were in a collision that resulted in at least one death.

A train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia hit a truck on the same morning that South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy announced that he is retiring from Congress at the end of his term.

Tasini, who penned a column for CNN as recently as Jan. 13, decided the two stories were the result of God ridding Washington D.C. of his political opponents. – READ MORE

A train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia slammed into a dump truck on Wednesday, throwing lawmakers from their seats and leaving at least one person dead, officials said.

The truck may have been stuck on the tracks. There are mixed reports over whether the train actually derailed.

Lawmakers on the train flooded social media with images of the wrecked truck, as well as damage to the crumpled front of the train.

The nature or extent of injuries was also unclear. Amtrak said there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, though lawmakers reported minor injuries on board. – READ MORE