Stephen Hawking Delivered One Final Warning to Humanity Months Before He Died

Months before renowned physicist Stephen Hawking passed away, he issued a warning about artificial intelligence (AI).

During the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in November, Hawking acknowledged that he’s on the record saying there’s no difference in what can be achieved by a biological brain and a computer.

Therefore, if the human mind has “unlimited potential” in its ability to develop, “computers can, in theory, emulate human intelligence and exceed it.”

Hawking admitted there’s no way to predict what can be achieved with AI, but he reasoned that it’s possible some of the damage that’s been done to the natural world can be undone through its use.

He labeled creating effective AI possibly the “biggest event in the history of our civilization,” but the uncertainty of its future bears the question if it will be the best or worst.

“So we cannot know if we will be infinitely helped by AI, or ignored by it and sidelined, or conceivably destroyed by it,” Hawking explained. – READ MORE

