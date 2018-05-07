True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Stephen Colbert Roasts NBC News Over False Cohen Wiretapping Report

Posted on by
Share:

On Thursday, NBC News falsely reported that federal investigators had wiretapped President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and had intercepted at least one call between a phone line associated with Cohen and the White House. The botched report was so bad that even left-leaning comedian Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist jumping in and making fun of the news organization.

Hours after their initial report, NBC News was forced to issue a retraction which stated that investigator’s “monitoring of Cohen’s phones was limited to a log of calls, known as a pen register, not a wiretap where investigators can actually listen to calls.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Stephen Colbert Roasts NBC News Over False Cohen Wiretapping Report
Stephen Colbert Roasts NBC News Over False Cohen Wiretapping Report

On Thursday, NBC News falsely reported that federal investigators had wiretapped President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and had intercepted at least one call betwe

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: