Stephen Colbert Roasts NBC News Over False Cohen Wiretapping Report

On Thursday, NBC News falsely reported that federal investigators had wiretapped President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and had intercepted at least one call between a phone line associated with Cohen and the White House. The botched report was so bad that even left-leaning comedian Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist jumping in and making fun of the news organization.

NBC News has corrected their correction: Michael Cohen’s “phone” turned out to be a stale Pop Tart. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) May 5, 2018

Hours after their initial report, NBC News was forced to issue a retraction which stated that investigator’s “monitoring of Cohen’s phones was limited to a log of calls, known as a pen register, not a wiretap where investigators can actually listen to calls.” – READ MORE

