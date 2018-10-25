Stephen Colbert Compares ‘Nationalist’ Trump to the Ku Klux Klan (VIDEO)

Cbs Late Show Host Stephen Colbert Claimed On Tuesday That President Donald Trump’s Describing Himself As A “nationalist” Serves As An Indication Of His Hidden Sympathy For White Nationalist Movements Such As Ku Klux Klan.

“You know what I am? I’m a nationalist. Okay? A nationalist. Use that word,” Trump said during his rally in Texas on Monday evening. After showing the footage, Stephen Colbert contended that there is no difference between civic nationalism and white nationalism.

“You know why you’re not supposed to use that word? Because it’s the second half of ‘white nationalist,’” Colbert said. “Chopping off the first word doesn’t change what it means in our minds! Oh look, I’m a Klux Klan. I have no idea which one! Don’t judge me! There are all kinds of Klux Klans!” – READ MORE