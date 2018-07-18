Stephanopoulos Demands Jeff Flake Punish Trump by Blocking Supreme Court Vote (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As ABC’s Good Morning Americacontinued spinning outrage over President Trump’s summit yesterday with Vladimir Putin, anchor George Stephanopoulos turned to anti-Trump Republican Jeff Flake for solutions on how to stop Trump.

Before that, Stephanopoulos opened the show with a somber rant against the President, absurdly claiming that the fallout from this summit was so fierce it could get him impeached for “treason:”

It may have been the most fateful four hours of the Trump presidency to date. Take a look at what happened yesterday. Vladimir Putin committed an act of war against the United States, cyberwarfare against our elections. We saw President Trump by his side taking Vladimir Putin’s side nothing like that has ever happened before. It is unlikely ever to happen with an American president again. As you said,the backlash is already growing. Democrats using words like traitorous talking about impeachment openly speculating whether the President has been compromised by the Russian president and you’re also seeing while most Republicans are holding ranks some of the harshest criticism yet from Republicans, even the president’s closest allies saying it was a serious mistake that has to be fixed. – READ MORE

Regarding the opening press conference between the two leaders, the U.K. Express reached out to someone to read the tea leaves (so to speak) in Trump and Putin’s posture — and it’s something that’s going to have a lot of Democrats furious.

“Judi James, author and body language expert, told Express.co.uk the duo are not as friendly as the warm words from Trump would have you believe,” the paper reported.

“Both men arrived performing the kind of alpha posturing you normally see in a boxing ring, swaggering with puffed chests and in Trump’s case a mouth clamp plus what was bordering on a scowl to camera as both pulled at their jackets in what is commonly a ‘prepare to fight’ ritual,” James said.

“Putin was especially sphinx-like, returning little of the sparse eye contact he received from Trump and maintaining a poker face even after Trump’s ‘soccer’ flattery was being translated for him,” she added.

“Trump sat in his usual ‘Trump Slump’ pose with his legs splayed and his fingers in ‘downward steeple’ position to register macho dominance but this time his fingertips tapped together throughout which is a sign of impatience.

“Putin adopted a more elegant power pose, sitting upright with one elbow on the arm of the chair but as Trump spoke Putin’s other hands clasped the lower strut of the chair arm as though irritation could have been making him keen to go.