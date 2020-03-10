Stephanie Grisham: Democrats are using coronavirus ‘as a tool to politicize things and scare people’

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called on Democrats Monday to stop stoking the flames of coronavirus panic to gain political points against President Trump.

“I just want to stress to politicians and the media to stop using this as a tool to politicize things and to scare people,” Grisham told “Fox & Friends.”

“It’s not responsible. This is not the time for this. People need to be looking to the CDC for guidance. People need to be washing their hands, treating this like the flu, making responsible choices. This is absolutely not the time to be trying to scare people to gain political points or make headlines.”

Commenting on the American passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been languishing off the coast of Northern California since Thursday in an attempt to contain those infected, Grisham said Trump’s task force was working with state and local officials and that they hope to “get that ship home.”

“We have been working very hard,” she said. “The task force led by Vice President Pence, of course, has been working really hard with state and local officials. We are working hard to get that ship home. We want to get the most vulnerable off first and everybody into quarantine and tested as appropriate.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --