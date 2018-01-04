Steph Ruhle and Scaramucci Go At It in Wild Interview: ‘You Said Steve Bannon Tries to Suck His Own Penis’ (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Michael Wolff’s juicy tell-all about President Donald Trump and his administration has captured headlines this past day. So many, as a matter of fact, that Trump was forced to pull out the big gun to defend him on television. That’s right. Former 10-day White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is back.

“I don’t necessarily feel vindicated as much as I would like Steve to knock it off and rejoin the team,” he said. “He needs to knock it off.”

Did Ruhle follow that by bringing up that one time Scaramucci told The New Yorker that Bannon likes to “suck his own cock?” Of course she did!

“Anthony, you said six months ago that you think Steve Bannon tries to suck his own penis,” she said. “And now you’re saying he should get on board and get on the team?” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *