STEM School Shooter’s Dad Was Criminal Illegal Alien, Deported Multiple Times

The father of the 16-year-old transgender student who allegedly shot up STEM School Highlands Ranch last week is a criminal illegal alien who has been deported multiple times.

The father, who The Daily Wire is not naming along with his biological daughter, “is a serial felon and illegal immigrant from Mexico” who “was once jailed for 15 months for domestic violence against mother and ‘menacing with a weapon,'” according to the Daily Mail.

The father, 33, has been deported twice from the United States and had been arrested multiple times in the last several years.

In 2008, “the father was charged with attempting to kidnap, ‘menacing with a weapon’, and failing to stop for police,” the Mail added. “On December 27, 2016, police in Castle Rock learned a warrant had been issued against Quintana in New Mexico for domestic violence. They found him at a house in Castle Rock and arrested him for being a fugitive from justice.”

The Mail noted that the transgender shooter wrote multiple times on social media about missing their dad, wondering why their dad was not around. – READ MORE