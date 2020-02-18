Stelter: Was I Stupid to Take Avenatti Seriously as Possible 2020 Candidate? (VIDEO)

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter asked his Reliable Sources guests Sunday if he was “stupid” to take disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti seriously as a possible 2020 presidential candidate.

.@brianstelter asked @lachlan if it was stupid on Stelter’s part to suggest Michael Avenatti could be a serious presidential candidate: pic.twitter.com/xePDmspPLe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 16, 2020

Avenatti, who was found guilty this week of trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike, was a media darling in 2018, making hundreds of television appearances as he promoted client Stormy Daniels’s litigation against President Donald Trump. He used his newfound fame to flirt with a presidential run, and Stelter told him during one Reliable Sources appearance that he took his potential candidacy seriously because of his presence on cable news.

On Sunday, Stelter told Daily Beast reporters Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng that he got “grief” for that remark. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --