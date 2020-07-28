Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt: ‘I’m not kneeling for the flag’

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt said on Monday that he will not kneel during the national anthem this upcoming NFL season.

“Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” Tuitt wrote on Twitter. “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and … worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

In six games last year, Tuitt finished with 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He missed the final 10 games of the season after tearing his pectoral.

Earlier in the offseason, Tuitt’s teammate, Cameron Heyward said that the team would protest in unity, however they choose to do so. – READ MORE

