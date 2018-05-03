Status of Ben Rhodes’ 2017 warning about N. Korea and Trump elevated to PRICELESS

As Twitchy told you this afternoon, North Korea has reportedly released Americans detained in that country.

Every taunt back and forth between Trump and Kim Jong Un makes deescalation and diplomacy less possible. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 22, 2017

Between that and Kim Jong Un’s meeting with the South Korean leader, Obama’s former foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes’ prediction last September about what Trump’s approach to North Korea wouldn’t facilitate is looking pretty silly – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1