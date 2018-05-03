True Pundit

Politics World

Status of Ben Rhodes’ 2017 warning about N. Korea and Trump elevated to PRICELESS

Posted on by
Share:

As Twitchy told you this afternoon, North Korea has reportedly released Americans detained in that country.

Between that and Kim Jong Un’s meeting with the South Korean leader, Obama’s former foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes’ prediction last September about what Trump’s approach to North Korea wouldn’t facilitate is looking pretty silly READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Prediction FAIL: Status of Ben Rhodes' 2017 warning about N. Korea and Trump elevated to PRICELESS
Prediction FAIL: Status of Ben Rhodes' 2017 warning about N. Korea and Trump elevated to PRICELESS

It'll NEVER stop being funny.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: