Status of Ben Rhodes’ 2017 warning about N. Korea and Trump elevated to PRICELESS
As Twitchy told you this afternoon, North Korea has reportedly released Americans detained in that country.
Every taunt back and forth between Trump and Kim Jong Un makes deescalation and diplomacy less possible.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 22, 2017
Between that and Kim Jong Un’s meeting with the South Korean leader, Obama’s former foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes’ prediction last September about what Trump’s approach to North Korea wouldn’t facilitate is looking pretty silly – READ MORE
