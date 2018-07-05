Statue of Liberty climber at ‘Abolish ICE’ protest forces Liberty Island evacuation on July 4

Liberty Island was evacuated Wednesday as a woman was arrested for trying to scale the iconic Statue of Liberty to protest President Trump.

The woman, who appeared to be black and could be seen holding up a T-shirt displaying the words “Rise and Resist” and “Trump Care Makes Us Sick,” was able to scale the base of the statue.

She was arrested by two rappelling police officers about 100 feet off the ground after a 4-hour standoff shown on live TV on America’s Independence Day.

The whole island was evacuated as a precaution by the National Park Service, which runs the monument.

“I feel really sorry for those visitors today” who had to leave or weren’t let in, said Jerry Willis, a Service spokesman. “People have the right to speak out. I don’t think they have the right to co-opt the Statue of Liberty to do it.”

The Park Police already had arrested at least six members of a “Resistance” group for unfurling a banner at the park saying “Abolish I.C.E.” – READ MORE

