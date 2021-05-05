States Offer Beer, Cash Incentives As Vaccine Demand Softens

Just as more states project that they have reached peak levels of vaccine demand, and governors like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer come up with subtle ways to encourage reluctant adults to acquiesce, multiple states are experimenting with offering carrots, even a monetary reward.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday offered a $100 financial incentive to state employees who receive the vaccine.

Today I announced that the State of Maryland will offer a $100 financial incentive to state employees who receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We strongly encourage businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well. Details: https://t.co/yo2F3Ctp0B — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 3, 2021

To receive the incentive, employees must provide their HR office with proof of vaccination, and agree to receive all subsequent CDC recommended booster vaccinations within 18 months of being fully vaccinated. The incentive is retroactive, so that all state employees who have already been fully vaccinated will also receive the $100 incentive payment.

“With this incentive program, we are further encouraging state employees to get vaccinated to help keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy and safe,” said Governor Hogan. “Incentives like this are another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated, and we strongly encourage businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well. These vaccines are safe and effective, they’re free, and they’re readily available with or without an appointment.”

