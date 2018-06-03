States defy Trump on ObamaCare

Blue states are defying the Trump administration in a bid to protect ObamaCare and keep their insurance markets stable.

Several states, including California and Maryland, are looking to put limits on short-term insurance plans, even as the Trump administration is poised to expand access to them nationwide.

The states are doing so because they fear the availability of the short-term plans will drive up premium costs for ObamaCare.

On another front, Vermont and New Jersey have passed state laws that require people to buy health insurance. These individual mandate laws are meant replace the now-repealed federal requirement.

Advocacy groups and state officials that back the measures say the states are seeking to protect advances made under ObamaCare from attacks by the Trump administration, which sought to repeal and replace the law and, failing that, has tried to chip away at it.

“States are determined to safeguard the gains they’ve achieved,” said Stan Dorn, a senior fellow at the advocacy group Families USA. “There’s a lot of interest in making sure the achievements of [ObamaCare] are not in danger, states protecting their residents from federal sabotage.” – READ MORE

