State of the Union to emphasize economy, military strength

President will talk about ‘building a safe, strong and proud America’

President Trump will tell Congress in his first State of the Union address Tuesday that his tax cuts and deregulation are benefiting all Americans, senior administration officials said in a preview of the speech.

The president’s theme for the speech will be “building a safe, strong and proud America” one official said.

It will focus on five broad topics: the economy, a $1-trillion-plus plan to rebuild infrastructure, Mr. Trump’s new immigration proposal that includes a pathway to citizenship 1.8 million young illegal immigrants, trade policy and a plan to rebuild the military.

“To Congress, the tone will be one of bipartisanship and very forward-looking,” a senior administration official said. “The economic upswing is helping everybody — all groups are benefiting.” – READ MORE

As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), among others, plans to boycott the event.

But Waters is taking her boycott a step further, according to BuzzFeed News — she’s going to deliver her own response to the speech:

Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, will speak at the top of a BET News special after Trump delivers the State of the Union, a BET spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. The program, “Angela Rye’s State of the Union,” is part of a broader partnership announced just days ago between the network and the Democratic strategist and political commentator. Rye will executive produce news programs with a sharp focus on issues facing black Americans. The programs will run quarterly, BET said in a release.

The spokesperson said activists and some elected officials will analyze Trump’s first year in office on the program, and will talk about “building black politics and the value of engagement across today’s socio-political landscape.” – READ MORE