State Senate Votes To Override Democrat Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill that overrode Democratic Governor Tom Wolf’s lockdown, or stay-at-home order, instead allowing all businesses to open back up within the federal parameters.

Senate Bill 613, reports The Hill, “would require the governor’s office to align with federal guidelines in determining which businesses will be allowed to reopen during the pandemic, allowing all those that can safely operate with mitigation strategies under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines.”

The Republican-backed legislation passed in the State Senate 29-21.

Governor Wolf has already closed schools for the remainder of the academic year and extended his stay-at-home order without exception until April 30. All businesses that Wolf deems non “life sustaining” have been closed down, which has drawn criticism of favoritism, Penn Live reported.

The GOP-backed bill would arguably allow more transparency while staying within the guidance laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the federal Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the report added. – READ MORE

