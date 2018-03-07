State-Run Chinese Paper Lectures America: Learn From Us and Protect ‘Human Rights’ by Restricting Gun Ownership

In a op-ed published after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Chinese newspaper the Global Times said the United States must enact strict gun control laws, similar to those in China, in order to protect the “right of life” because it’s “the most fundamental human rights.”

The op-ed states:

There is an urgent need for the US to impose harsh restrictions on gun purchases nowadays. The US has witnessed mad proliferation of guns and rampant gun violence. It’s estimated that civilians in the US own about 300 million guns, enough for every adult in the US. There are more mass shootings in the US than in any other country in the world. According to CNN, a 2016 study looked at 292 incidents in which four or more people were killed, finding 90 of them occurred in the US. – READ MORE

