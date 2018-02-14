State Employee Quits Job in Order to Not Help ICE: Cooperating With Trump ‘Regime Is Not Acceptable’

In a series of Twitter posts last Wednesday, a now-former Montana state employee explained why he quit his job as legal secretary for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. According to Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts, he quit because he did not want to help U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

So, yeah, about that. I put in my two weeks notice. I work at Montana Department of Labor. There were going to be ICE subpoenas for information that would end up being used to hunt down & deport undocumented workers. https://t.co/TqBBjPDmNa — Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 8, 2018

It would have been my responsibility to prepare the information and hand them off to ICE. I refuse to aid in the breaking up of families. I refuse to just “follow orders.” This isn’t an easy decision as it puts me in a delicate financial position. — Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 8, 2018

So many people are waiting on the 2018 elections, but many people being targeted by this administration don’t have that long. I’m drawing my line in the sand here. Cooperation with this regime is not acceptable. — Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 8, 2018

Responding to an earlier Twitter post that read, “Seriously, f**k ICE,” Dyrdahl-Roberts said he put in his two weeks’ notice because the ICE was going to subpoena them to get information to then “hunt down & deport undocumented workers” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Trump put underperforming federal workers on notice Monday, including in his $4 trillion budget plan a major overhaul for how hiring and firing is done in the D.C. bureaucracy.

Following on Trump’s campaign promise to “drain the swamp,” the plan calls for several big changes. This includes ending automatic pay hikes that kick in “irrespective of performance,” changing retirement benefits and making it easier to fire bad employees and reward good ones.

“The workforce and the workplace have evolved in recent decades. But the Government personnel system remains a relic of an earlier era. Federal workers themselves overwhelmingly agree in surveys that the existing system fails to reward the best performers or appropriately deal with the worst performers,” a White House budget fact sheet reads, describing the plan as bringing the government in line with private-sector practices.

Trump previewed the plan in his first State of the Union address last month. During the speech, the president called on Congress to “empower every Cabinet Secretary with the authority to reward good workers and to remove federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people.” – READ MORE