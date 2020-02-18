State employee ‘heavily involved with the Democratic Party’ arrested for allegedly vandalizing GOP headquarters in New Mexico

A New Mexico state employee who once interned for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was arrested for allegedly vandalizing Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque, KOAT-TV reported.

Detectives said Cameron Chase McCall was identified on surveillance video spray painting the words “Still Traitors” on the building last week, the station noted.

“The complaint says McCall is heavily involved with the Democratic Party,” KOAT reported.

McCall is an employee with Expo New Mexico and is now on leave, the station said, adding that an Expo spokesman noted that if McCall is the individual on the video, he could be terminated.

A spokesman for the governor confirmed McCall interned for her when she was a U.S. congresswoman and noted that Grisham condemned the vandalism as unacceptable behavior, KOAT said. – READ MORE

