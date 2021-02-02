State Dept Spox: ‘Largest Threat to U.S. National Security are U.S. Cops’

The State Department’s newly installed deputy spokesperson, Jalina Porter, said in a 2016 Facebook post that the “largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S cops,” according to a screenshot of the post obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

“The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops,” wrote Porter, who was recently tapped by the Biden administration to serve as State Department spokesman Ned Price’s deputy. “Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else.”

Porter’s comments were made on Sept. 20, 2016, and appear to be in reference to video footage released that day of an unarmed black man being shot by police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “An unarmed Black man takes a knee for justice, bigots riot,” she wrote in the post. “An unarmed black man (with his hands raised) takes a bullet and dies, these same bigots are silent. Explain this to me, please.”. – READ MORE

