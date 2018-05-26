State Dept. Official Pleads Guilty to Funneling Thousands in Taxpayer Dollars to Boyfriend

An employee at the State Department used her position to funnel taxpayer funded grant money to her boyfriend and others, and used federal money to pay for perks for herself and friends.

Kelli R. Davis, 48, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to steal public funds and wire fraud in a scheme that involved her government contractor boyfriend and skimming money from grants intended to sponsor foreign exchanges for youth athletes and coaches from around the world.

Davis, who lives in Bowie, Maryland, admitted to a scheme where she and her friend Denon Hopkins, who ran a limousine and van business, made $17,335 between 2011 and 2016 through falsifying vendor invoices and making out fraudulent government checks. She also admitted to stealing $17,777 from grant funds for meals, concert tickets and other items over several years.

Davis also helped another man, identified in court documents as her boyfriend, to make fraudulent invoices for catering services.

A spokesperson for the State Department confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation that Davis worked with them. The spokesperson would not say whether Davis had been terminated because the department “(does) not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.” – READ MORE

