State Dept. ‘hauled in’ Chinese ambo—then put China ‘on notice’ for lying to world, blaming America for coronavirus

The State Department hauled in the Chinese ambassador to the United States on Friday to confront him over communist China’s increased effort to blame America for the global coronavirus outbreak.

Diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China increased significantly this week after top Chinese propagandist Zhao Lijian, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, publicly shifted blame for coronavirus onto America, claiming it “might be the US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”

According to Reuters, David Stillwell, the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, summoned Cui Tiankai, Chinese ambassador to the U.S., and delivered a very “stern representation,” which resulted in the Chinese delegation becoming “very defensive.” – READ MORE

