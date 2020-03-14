State Dept. ‘hauled in’ Chinese ambo—then put China ‘on notice’ for lying to world, blaming America for coronavirus

The State Department hauled in the Chinese ambassador to the United States on Friday to confront him over communist China’s increased effort to blame America for the global coronavirus outbreak.

Diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China increased significantly this week after top Chinese propagandist Zhao Lijian, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, publicly shifted blame for coronavirus onto America, claiming it “might be the US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”

Foreign ministry spokes person @zlj517 has been retweeting “articles” that claim the virus might have started in the US, possibly on a military base. The State Department suommoned the Chinese ambassador to express its displeasure. 2/ — Christina Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) March 13, 2020

State officials say the action was taken to send a signal. “We wanted to put the government on notice we won’t tolerate it for the good of the Chinese people and the world.” — Christina Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) March 13, 2020

According to Reuters, David Stillwell, the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, summoned Cui Tiankai, Chinese ambassador to the U.S., and delivered a very “stern representation,” which resulted in the Chinese delegation becoming “very defensive.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --