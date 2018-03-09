State Department imposing new sanctions after finding Kim Jong Un was behind his brother’s death

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the killing of his half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, according to the US State Department on Tuesday.

The report comes on the heels of optimistic discussions between North and South Korea, opening the opportunity for dialogue between the United States and the North. Now, such talks are less imminent.

In a statement, the DOS said “the government of North Korea used the chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong Nam, in the Kuala Lumpur airport. The United States strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons to conduct an assassination.” The department further announced additional sanctions to those already being imposed.

Kim Jong Nam was killed last year shortly after arriving at the airport to catch a flight to Macau. His death was caused by two women, who claimed they were “duped” into spraying an unidentified liquid onto him. – READ MORE

