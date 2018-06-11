State Department begins internal leaks investigation after sensitive info surfaces in media

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s senior aides are looking for “leakers” in the State Department in light of recent media reports that have angered the new secretary, Axios reported.

Heather Nauert, a State Department spokesperson recently held a public affairs meeting to discuss the leaks, according to Axios. The meeting came after an Associated Press article reported that Brett McGurk — a Special Presidential Envoy appointed under former President Barack Obama — was remaining on the job for an six more months.

“There were a couple of articles that pissed off Pompeo,” a source familiar with the meeting told Axios. “One was an article about McGurk. Another about slow-rolling Palestinian funding.”

State Department employees phones were checked as part of the investigation. Pompeo, who took the State Department lead after serving with the CIA, was shocked to see news stories about internal matters, the report states. Some of the leaks were discovered when reporters attempt to confirm information they received from overseas sources.

State Department employees told Axios they believe Pompeo’s response is heavy-handed and unwarranted. – READ MORE

