Starting in 2021, Americans will need to register to travel to EU

Americans will need to register online and pay a fee before traveling to Europe starting in 2021.

U.S. nationals crossing the pond will need a passport and a credit or debit card to apply for a European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) permit.

The travel authorizations are valid for three years and an unlimited number of entries.

Previously, Americans had been exempt from pre-registration requirements when traveling to EU nations.

The ETIAS system is similar to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) the United States uses for countries in the Visa Waiver Program, which covers all EU countries except for Cyprus, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania.

ETIAS and ESTA don’t require consular interviews nor the same degree of background checks as regular visas, but do require a payment and registration prior to travel. – READ MORE