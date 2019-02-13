Starbucks’ Schultz Points Out Some Big Problems With AOC’s ‘Green New Deal’

As The Daily Wire has chronicled, in his goal of presenting an “alternative” to the two parties — which he has condemned for allowing themselves to get caught up in “revenge politics” — former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has continued to find new ways to enrage the Left as well as, in true “centrist” fashion, annoy the Right. Along with calling for “removing” semi-automatic weapons on Tuesday, Schultz made the fatal error for the Left of describing himself as “color blind.” He also smacked Democrat darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s much-hyped/ridiculed “Green New Deal.”

Schultz’s unfavorable critique of the GND Tuesday, as reported by the Washington Examiner, came as a result of his attempt to do what he said Democrats continue to refuse to do: be “truthful” about their environmental iniatives.

“I read that by 2030 they’re suggesting that every building in America becomes clean energy, conforms to clean energy, just to put that in perspective, because it’s not realistic, that would mean that between 2,000 and 3,000 buildings a day would have to be reconstructed to conform to what they’re saying,” Schultz said, the Examiner reports. “So let’s be sensible about what we’re suggesting.”

As for the “employment guarantee” and free college goals of Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green Dream” plan —as Dem leader Nancy Pelosi dismissively described it last week — Schultz said what many on the right have argued: it’s “immoral” to rack up the kind of debt that we’d inherently amass from such socialist initiatives.

