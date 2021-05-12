Starbucks may yank its Facebook page — which boasts 35 million followers — after users complain about ‘woke’ posts: Report

Starbucks is reportedly considering whether to pull its social media presence from Facebook after it began receiving deluges of negative remarks to its decidedly “woke” posts.

According to a Monday report from the New York Post, the company is in the process of “evaluating their organic presence on Facebook.”

On Thursday, BuzzFeed News reported that it had obtained internal Facebook discussions in which employees reported that Starbucks may take down its Facebook page. At the time of this reporting, the page has more than 35 million followers. The company is reportedly considering the move because of the “response it’s gotten to its post about social issues.”

A Facebook employee reportedly told colleagues, “Starbucks is in the process of evaluating their organic presence on FB, and whether they should continue to have a presence on the platform at all.”

The Facebook employee’s message reportedly continued, “Anything they post (organically) in regards to social issues or their mission & values work (e.g. BLM, LGBTQ, sustainability/climate change, etc.) they are overwhelmed by negative/insensitive hate speech related comments on their posts.”- READ MORE

