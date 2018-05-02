Starbucks Excludes Jewish Group From Anti-Bias Training Amid Pressure From Activists

In response to public backlash after a store manager called the cops on two African Americans for staying too long without purchasing something, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced the closure of over 8,000 stores on May 29 for mandatory, company-wide racial sensitivity training. But a change to the company’s plans suggests that Starbucks’ much-publicized “unconscious bias” training is not without its own bias.

“Bowing to pressure from African-American activists, Starbucks excluded the Anti-Defamation League from an upcoming daylong anti-bias training session,” Politicoreported Monday.

The ADL, a group dedicated to combating anti-Semitism, was originally asked by Starbucks to help develop the curriculum for the anti-bias training, but now they will only play an advisory role in the much-hyped training session.

As Politico details, the change comes after some high-profile anti-Israel African-American activists — including a Women’s March leader who made headlines in recent months after attending a Louis Farrakhan event and the founder of an anti-“police terror” group — publicly condemned Starbucks for including the Jewish group. – READ MORE

