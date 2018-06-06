Starbucks chairman implies he’s more qualified to be president than Trump

The outgoing executive chairman of Starbucks, who has maintained he is not interested in running for office, on Tuesday implied that his time leading the giant coffee business could make him more qualified to lead the country than President Trump.

Howard Schultz told CNBC that his experience with the public company differs greatly from Trump’s previous career as a real estate mogul with the privately owned Trump Organization.

“There is a very big difference between someone who has run a global enterprise like myself, who has traveled to China probably more than any other CEO in the last 10 years, and who understands those issues, versus someone who has run a private company with very little fiduciary responsibilities to other shareholders,” Schultz said.

While he has not announced plans to launch a campaign, Schultz said that Trump has given a “license” for CEOs and business leaders to run for office.- READ MORE

