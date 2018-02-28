Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz says Trump tax cuts are ‘robbing from the future of young people’

Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz said Tuesday that President Trump’s corporate tax cuts will saddle future generations with an insurmountable national debt.

“That 21 percent tax cut is going to add over $1 trillion to an already $21 trillion debt, and I think we are not paying much attention to that while we are robbing from the future of young people in America, who ultimately are going to have to pay for a $21 trillion tax deficit,” Mr. Schultz told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

“Now I think the question we should be asking ourselves is, ‘What kind of country do we want to really live in?’ Do we want to live in a country where the U.S. is sitting with $21 trillion in debt? I don’t think so,” he said.

The Republican tax plan lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent as of Jan. 1, and dozens of major companies responded by passing the benefits onto their employees. Starbucks similarly announced that it would increase pay for its full- and part-time employees and start offering paid sick and parental leave for all employees. – READ MORE

