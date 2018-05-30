Starbucks CEO: Trump talk partially to blame for racial divide in America

Starbuck CEO Howard Schultz said Tuesday that President Trump and his administration have contributed to the problem of racist behavior in America.

“[White House rhetoric] has contributed to the problem,” Schultz said on CNN. “I would say on a personal level, [Trump’s rhetoric] probably has given license to people to feel as if they can emulate and copy the kind of behavior and language that comes out of this administration.”

The issue has been around for “quite some time,” Schultz said, noting it’s not just the Trump administration to blame.

“The racial divide and the inequities that exist between people of color and Caucasians in America is a problem that has existed for quite some time,” Schultz said. “And I think we have to ask ourselves a very important question and that is: What kind of country do we want to live in? And from my perspective we want to live in a country in which we love and respect every American.” – READ MORE

