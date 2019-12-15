Starbucks apologizes after 2 uniformed California deputies were allegedly refused service

Starbucks has issued an apology after two uniformed county deputies in California were reportedly denied service Thursday night.

The incident happened at a store location in Riverside, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a tweet Friday night.

“We are aware of the ‘cop with no coffee’ incident that occurred in Riverside on 12/12/19, involving our @RSO deputies,” the tweet read.

“We are in communication w/ Starbucks Corporate addressing the issue of deputies being denied service.”

Sheriff Chad Bianco retweeted the statement writing: “Two of our deputies were refused service at Starbucks. The anti-police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees must end.”

Starbucks confirmed that the law enforcement officers were ignored by employees for nearly five minutes, a spokesperson said in a statement provided to KABC. – READ MORE