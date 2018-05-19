‘Star Wars’ Writer: Lando Is A Sexually Fluid Pansexual

Apparently, one of the most badass characters in “Star Wars,” Lando Calrissian, is really a sexually fluid pansexual, which means he swings not just both ways, but front ways and back ways and all the ways in the sexual lexicon.

In a recent interview with HuffPo, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan, son of famed screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, indeed confirmed Calrissian’s sexuality, which was apparently the stuff of curiosity for some people all these years.

“I would say yes,” Jonathan Kasdan said.

Filling the shoes of Billy Dee Williams, the iconic role of Lando Calrissian will be played by actor/musical artist Donald Glover.

Kasdan even said he could not implement his full vision to have an explicit LGBT character in the movie.

“There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality,” Kasdan told the Huffington Post. “I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.” – READ MORE

