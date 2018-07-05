‘Star Wars’ actor Ahmed Best says he considered suicide after Jar Jar Binks backlash

After the backlash of his role as Jar Jar Binks nearly two decades ago, “Star Wars” actor Ahmed Best says he once considered taking his life.

On Tuesday, Best opened up on social media about the resentment he faced, noting that “it’s still hard to talk about.”

“I’ve been thinking of doing a twenty year #ThePhantomMenace solo show next year. I don’t talk a lot about my experience as #jarjarbinks because a lot of it is very painful,” the 44-year-old actor captioned a photo of himself and his son.

He continued: “I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival. I’m ready to tell this story but I’m curious to know if a show like this is something people want to see. Lemme know. #depressionisreal #survivor #soninmyeyes #fathersonvacay.”

Best appeared as Jar Jar Binks in the “Star Wars” prequel “The Phantom Menace” in 1999. It was his first major role in a movie. In 2002, Best reprised his role for the prequel, “Attack of the Clones,” and then one more time for 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith.”

Jar Jar Binks, created by George Lucas, was not well-received by fans of the original trilogy. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1