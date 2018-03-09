Politics
Stanford rejects College Republicans’ proposed logo because it shows American flag
Stanford University denied the College Republicans’ request for a new logo on T-shirts because it shows a portion of the American flag.
“We find the idea that flags are off limits ridiculous,” the Stanford College Republicans told Fox News, “and especially the American flag shouldn’t be off limits.”
The group was told the patriotic look doesn’t meet the private university’s standards, according to an email from the school’s copyright office that was obtained by The College Fix.
“Stanford does not approve the use of the American (or other flag) on product also featuring our trademarks (including the Stanford name),” wrote Stanford University’s trademark licensing associate, Kara Hegwood, in an email to the College Republicans president.
While the university points to its trademark guide for the rejection, it doesn’t seem to mention or include any references to flags. – READ MORE
