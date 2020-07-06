Stanford Doc: COVID Fatality Rate For People Under 45 Is “Almost 0%”

Stanford University’s disease prevention chairman slammed using statewide lockdown measures as a response to the coronavirus, saying they were implemented based on bad data and inaccurate modeling.

“There are already more than 50 studies that have presented results on how many people in different countries and locations have developed antibodies to the virus,” Dr. John Ioannidis said during a recent interview with Greek Reporter.

“Of course, none of these studies are perfect, but cumulatively, they provide useful composite evidence. A very crude estimate might suggest that about 150-300 million or more people have already been infected around the world, far more than the 10 million documented cases.”

Ioannidis pointed out the mortality rate is low among young people who have contracted the virus.

“The death rate in a given country depends a lot on the age structure, who are the people infected, and how they are managed,” Ioannidis said.

“For people younger than 45, the infection fatality rate is almost 0%. For 45 to 70, it is probably about 0.05%-0.3%. For those above 70, it escalates substantially.”

Since the pandemic began in February, more than 2.6 million people in the United States have contracted the virus, and 128,000 have died.

Several states have seen spikes in cases, especially in the southeastern part of the country, where lockdown measures were lifted earlier than in other states. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --