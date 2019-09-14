Stanford accepted $50,000 donation from Jeffrey Epstein

Stanford University accepted a $50,000 donation in 2004 from a foundation funded by deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg News.

The donation, which went toward the university’s physics department, reportedly came two years before allegations about the disgraced financier’s sexual misconduct with young girls began making the news.

“The funds were expended shortly thereafter, and we have no record of any other gifts to the university from him or his foundations,” a Stanford spokesman told Bloomberg.

Stanford did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

Stanford joins a growing number of educational institutions that are coming to terms with their connections to Epstein, who was accused of abusing and trafficking dozens of girls as young as 14 in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. He killed himself inside his Manhattan jail cell in mid-August. The multi-millionaire was being held without bail pending trial on child-sex-trafficking charges. – READ MORE