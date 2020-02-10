Staggering New Polls Give Potentially Strong Indicators On How 2020 Elections Go

New Gallup polls released this week on President Donald Trump, the financial standings of U.S. citizens, and people’s overall moods about their personal lives all point in a positive direction for the president as he seeks re-election.

“President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has risen to 49%, his highest in Gallup polling since he took office in 2017,” Gallup reported on Tuesday. “His 94% approval rating among Republicans is up six percentage points from early January and is three points higher than his previous best among his fellow partisans. The 42% approval rating among independents is up five points, and ties three other polls as his best among that group.”

Gallup noted that the increase in Trump’s approval rating likely came from the public opposition to House Democrats’ partisan articles of impeachment as well as Trump’s recent military action with Iran, foreign trade, and the economy.

“Sixty-three percent of Americans now approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, up six points from the prior reading in November,” Gallup continued. “It is the highest economic approval rating not only for Trump, but for any president since George W. Bush enjoyed stratospheric job approval ratings in the first few months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.”

Gallup further noted that the Republican Party’s image has dramatically increased while the Democrat Party’s image has slightly decreased. – READ MORE

