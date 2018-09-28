Staffers at DC restaurant where Cruz was confronted get death threats: owner

The owner of a Washington, D.C. restaurant where Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife were heckled by a group of protesters earlier this week, said staffers have received “life-threatening” messages in the wake of the incident.

“Personally, I am blessed to work with the staff who have handled the harassment and life-threatening messages we and our families have received in the wake of the event,” Fabio Trabocchi, the owner, said in a statement on Wednesday posted to Twitter. “They have shown remarkable grit and calm, It is scary to hear anger directed at you and those you love — I am lucky to work with brave people who respect our work.”

Cruz and his wife were dining at Fiola on Monday when a group appeared to chastise the Senator over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing multiple sexual assault allegations. Two one-minute video clips were posted to the Twitter page of a group called “Smash Racism DC,” where protesters could be heard chanting, “We believe survivors!”

An activist shouted can be hear shouting “Sexist, racist, anti-gay!” while a woman quizzed the Texas GOP senator whether he believes the women making the allegations against Kavanaugh. The federal judge has denied all allegations made against him. – READ MORE

News anchor Don Lemon of CNN condemned the protesters who chased Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his wife out of a restaurant on Monday night — but he also upheld their right to protest, taking a wishy-washy and ultimately insulting position in an interview with Chris Cuomo (above left) Tuesday on “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“It’s a tough one, Chris. One — because one, it’s survivors, right, of sexual abuse — I’m one [a survivor] — and as a person of color I know that especially during the civil rights movement, and now, sometimes, the only agency you have is to protest and to get in someone’s face — you don’t have any power when it comes to government, and in society.”

Lemon, on a roll now, continued, “I don’t like it, but it is one reason I’m not a public official, that I’m not running for office. In a way, I think it goes with the territory … I don’t like that they were blocking his wife. But that’s what he signed up for, and as a strict constitutionalist, which Ted Cruz is, he knows that it’s protected under the First Amendment.”

He then repeated himself: “Again, I don’t like it. I wouldn’t want it to happen to me. I don’t like that it happened to his wife, but that’s what he signed up for — that’s part of the deal.”- READ MORE