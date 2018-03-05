True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Stacey Dash Rips Trevor Noah to Shreds for Racially Charged Attack on Her Congressional Campaign (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Conservative actor Stacey Dash, a former Fox News contributor, recently announced that she’s running for U.S. Congress in California.

Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah clearly wasn’t a fan of the decision and slammed her on “The Daily Show” for running as a Republican in Compton.

Well now, Dash is responding and she isn’t holding anything back. She tweeted at Noah: – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Stacey Dash Rips Trevor Noah to Shreds for Racially Charged Attack on Her Congressional Campaign
Stacey Dash Rips Trevor Noah to Shreds for Racially Charged Attack on Her Congressional Campaign

"Don’t profile me until you know me."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: