Stacey Abrams: ‘You Are More Likely to Be Struck by Lightning’ than Find Voter Fraud

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued this week that the country should vote by mail because voter fraud is a “myth” and one has a better chance of being struck by lightning than encountering voter fraud.

Making an online appearance for the The Barbara Lee & Elihu Harris Lecture Series event, Abrams said President Donald Trump clearly believes that “Republicans can’t win” if more states allow citizens to vote by mail.

“Donald Trump voted by mail in 2020. He believes that it was okay for him. He believes that it is safe for him,” Abrams said. “He believes that it was allowable. And yet he refuses to allow the same to others.”

Abrams also ripped those on the “other side of the conversation who are crying fraud,” saying that “voter fraud is nearly mythological.”

“You are more likely to be struck by lightning than for there to be an incident of voting fraud,” Abrams said. “That’s because most people aren’t trying to vote twice or three times. They’re trying to vote once.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --