Stacey Abrams suggests RNC will try to ‘intimidate’ minority voters in polling places

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams suggested that the Republican National Committee (RNC) might attempt to intimidate minority voters on Election Day, citing the end of a consent decree that blocked the party from challenging voter qualifications.

“They just lifted a consent decree that’s kept Republicans and the RNC from going into local communities and intimidating voters by having off-duty officers tell people that they are monitoring their votes,” Abrams told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Tuesday.

“For the first time since 1981, the RNC will be allowed to cheat and lie and go into polling places and scare voters, particularly voters of color.”

RNC communications director Michael Ahrens responded by calling Abrams’ statements “totally baseless,” and claiming that the RNC tried to increase voter turnout.

"What she's saying is totally baseless and irresponsible," he said in a statement to Fox News. "The RNC's job is getting more people to vote, not less. If Abrams actually cared about the integrity of elections, she'd finally concede the governor's race she lost by 55,000 votes. Even liberal election law experts have dismissed her claims as irresponsible and without merit."