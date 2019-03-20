Stacey Abrams Says She Spent Days After Election Loss Plotting: ‘Revenge Can Be Very Cathartic’

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams still won’t concede the election, which has been over for four months. She also appears to be plotting some kind of revenge for her loss.

Abrams was giving a lecture at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, on Tuesday when she yet again refused to concede. A reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was at the event and seems to be the only outlet reporting Abrams’ quote about revenge.

“I don’t concede that I lost. I acknowledge that I’m not the governor of Georgia,” Abrams reportedly said. “That’s made plain every day I don’t walk into the Governor’s Mansion.”

(…)

"I could fight just to fight, but the minute it becomes about me, it becomes a vanity project. … That can't be the reason you do things. And I spent that 10-day period plotting. Revenge can be very cathartic," she added.