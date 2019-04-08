Stacey Abrams Says Protecting Babies from Being Aborted Is ‘Bad for Business’

Speaking on Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Georgia’s Democratic 2018 gubernatorial candidate held nothing back about people who are pro-life — and declared that said her state’s fetal heartbeat bill is “evil.”

Discussing a potential filming boycott in Georgia if the bill does become law, Abrams told host Joy Reid, “I think it’s a call to action and a call to attention. I do not support a boycott of our state. I think you revictimize women in particular when you take away the jobs that have come to the state … I think it’s very shortsighted of our business community and our political leadership to realize that these jobs can go elsewhere.”

“Georgia grew its film industry on the back of the shutdown of the tax system in Georgia and North Carolina,” she also insisted. “Those are still available if those governors, now Democrats, refund those credits.”

“We’ve seen governors across the country saying, ‘You can bring your jobs here,’” she added. “Georgia has to realize while we are enjoying an extraordinary boom in the film industry, there’s nothing that says it has to stay here. We have to be friendly to businesses and to the women who work in businesses.”

And then came this: “You should not have to worry about controlling your bodily autonomy because the governor has pushed such an abominable and evil bill that is so restrictive,” she said. “It’s not only bad for morality and our humanity — it’s bad for business.” – READ MORE