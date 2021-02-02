Stacey Abrams Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Voting rights activist and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, a Norwegian lawmaker announced Monday.

Lars Haltbrekken, who is a Socialist Party member of the Norwegian Parliament, likened Abrams’ work to that of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to Reuters.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” said Haltbrekken. “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

Many people are eligible to nominate someone for the prize, which does not necessarily reflect the Nobel committee’s opinion.- READ MORE

