Stacey Abrams Gets Emmy Nomination for One Minute Voiceover Role on ABC’s ‘Black-ish’

Failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has been nominated for an Emmy Award for a short, one-minute voiceover role on an animated episode of ABC’s Black-ish, which aired last October.

The news of the nomination for “Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance” came on Tuesday, ahead of the awards show which is scheduled for September 19 in Los Angeles.

Abrams’ nomination stems from a one-minute and seven second appearance she made on an election special of the Disney-owned network last fall, which, as previously reported by Breitbart News, focused on “voter suppression, fallacy-filled rants about the Electoral College, and a plot that painted America as a bigoted country rife with voter suppression.”

In the appearance, Abrams assisted “Dre,” voiced by Anthony Anderson, kickstart his congressional run. – READ MORE

