Stacey Abrams Brags About Lack of Signature Verification in Georgia

Stacey Abrams, the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate (who still hasn’t conceded her 2018 defeat to Brian Kemp) expects Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock to win both Georgia Senate runoff elections. “I think we’re ready to get it done,” Abrams told Stephen Colbert Monday night. “I put my money on blue.”

Why is she so confident?

I have a hunch.

Abrams was also on MSNBC Monday night, and couldn’t help patting herself on the back for getting rid of exact-match signature verification on ballots—a provision meant to verify that the voters who cast the ballots are actually the individuals they claim to be.

“They are two of the most egregious voter suppressors in the country.” – Stacey Abrams sets the record straight on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/0ZxlNEYHnM — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021

“We were able to secure absentee ballot rules that actually treated every single voter the same. We were able to mitigate and eviscerate the exact-match system that was keeping so many people off the rolls,” Abrams told host Rachel Maddow.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --