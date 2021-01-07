Stacey Abrams Brags About Lack of Signature Verification in Georgia

Share:

Stacey Abrams, the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate (who still hasn’t conceded her 2018 defeat to Brian Kemp) expects Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock to win both Georgia Senate runoff elections. “I think we’re ready to get it done,” Abrams told Stephen Colbert Monday night. “I put my money on blue.”

Why is she so confident?

I have a hunch.

Abrams was also on MSNBC Monday night, and couldn’t help patting herself on the back for getting rid of exact-match signature verification on ballots—a provision meant to verify that the voters who cast the ballots are actually the individuals they claim to be.

“We were able to secure absentee ballot rules that actually treated every single voter the same. We were able to mitigate and eviscerate the exact-match system that was keeping so many people off the rolls,” Abrams told host Rachel Maddow.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.